Jitendra Kumar steps out of comfort zone in crime thriller 'Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas'

NEW DELHI: Panchayat star Jitendra Kumar says his role as a college professor harbouring secrets in the upcoming crime thriller Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas is unlike anything he has attempted before — offering him a rare opportunity to step out of his comfort zone.

The ZEE5 original film, directed by Akshay Shere, pits Jitendra’s charming professor Sameer against Arshad Warsi’s Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, who is investigating a series of young women’s disappearances.

Jitendra, 35, rose to fame as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory and is widely loved as 'Sachiv Ji' in the hit series Panchayat. His film credits include Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Jaadugar, and Dry Day. He said the new film was both a challenge and a refreshing change.

“I was very excited to step out of my comfort zone. I found the role quite challenging, as I have never done anything like this before. I was uncertain about how I would pull it off, but with each challenge came a different level of excitement,” Jitendra told PTI in an interview.“I really wanted to do a crime thriller and play a character with so many different shades. The dynamic between our two characters (Bhagwat and Sameer) and how their lives intertwine intrigued me.”

The actor also shared his admiration for co-star Arshad Warsi, calling him collaborative and inspiring on set.

“The way Arshad sir conducts himself on set is really interesting. He’s very chill otherwise, but every time he had a scene, he would transition seamlessly. The way he slips into character smoothly was something I truly enjoyed observing. Our set was very collaborative — we had many discussions about each scene and always found a midpoint, welcoming everyone’s ideas.”