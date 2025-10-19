‘DDLJ’ turns 30: Maratha Mandir’s enduring love affair with a Bollywood classic

While he didn't anticipate the film would run this long, Desai noted that Maratha Mandir’s managing director, Arun Nahar, predicted it could stay for years due to the cinema’s low ticket prices. That prediction has certainly come true.

On weekdays, the theatre draws 70–100 viewers for its 11:30 am matinee, with weekend attendance rising to 200–300 enthusiastic fans. Tickets are priced affordably at Rs 50 for the balcony and Rs 30 for the dress circle.

What makes DDLJ special, said Desai, is its ability to resonate with diverse audiences. Located near Mumbai Central railway station and the ST bus stand, Maratha Mandir attracts viewers from all over the country. “We have different sets of audiences, middle class, lower middle class, upper middle class, and they all enjoy watching it. Plus, they can afford a movie at this rate,” he added.

Desai also recalled the emotional reaction of fans when the theatre once put up a notice stating that DDLJ would stop screening after completing 1,000 weeks. “Couples came here and said, ‘Why are you ending the run of this film?’ They asked us to remove the board. It’s the public that makes a film a hit,” he said.

The film has played daily since its release, except for a brief hiatus of around four months during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. “We received phone calls asking us to resume screenings as soon as theatres reopened. People missed it,” Desai said. “We know the kind of films that release today, but DDLJ is truly special.”