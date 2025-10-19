‘DDLJ’ turns 30: Maratha Mandir’s enduring love affair with a Bollywood classic

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s iconic single-screen theatre, Maratha Mandir, continues to celebrate a remarkable cinematic milestone as it marks 30 years of uninterrupted screenings of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). According to the theatre's executive director Manoj Desai, the film will remain on the marquee as long as audiences keep coming.
Opened in 1952, the 1,107-seater cinema has hosted numerous legendary films, including Mughal-e-Azam and Pakeezah. Yet, it is the Shah Rukh Khan–Kajol starrer DDLJ that has secured its place in history with a record-breaking run since its release on 20 October 1995.
Desai recalled a private screening held ten days prior to the film’s release, which marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, son of the late Yash Chopra. “After watching it, I told Yashji, ‘Yeh lambi race ka ghoda hai’ (This is a horse for a long race),” he said. “I was desperate to release it. The film had everything, the story, casting, characterisation, Amrish Puri, Shah Rukh, Kajol, every actor was a perfect fit.”
While he didn't anticipate the film would run this long, Desai noted that Maratha Mandir’s managing director, Arun Nahar, predicted it could stay for years due to the cinema’s low ticket prices. That prediction has certainly come true.
On weekdays, the theatre draws 70–100 viewers for its 11:30 am matinee, with weekend attendance rising to 200–300 enthusiastic fans. Tickets are priced affordably at Rs 50 for the balcony and Rs 30 for the dress circle.
What makes DDLJ special, said Desai, is its ability to resonate with diverse audiences. Located near Mumbai Central railway station and the ST bus stand, Maratha Mandir attracts viewers from all over the country. “We have different sets of audiences, middle class, lower middle class, upper middle class, and they all enjoy watching it. Plus, they can afford a movie at this rate,” he added.
Desai also recalled the emotional reaction of fans when the theatre once put up a notice stating that DDLJ would stop screening after completing 1,000 weeks. “Couples came here and said, ‘Why are you ending the run of this film?’ They asked us to remove the board. It’s the public that makes a film a hit,” he said.
The film has played daily since its release, except for a brief hiatus of around four months during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. “We received phone calls asking us to resume screenings as soon as theatres reopened. People missed it,” Desai said. “We know the kind of films that release today, but DDLJ is truly special.”
With its old-world charm, comfortable seating, and spacious food and beverage area, Maratha Mandir continues to offer an experience that keeps cinegoers coming back. The corridors, adorned with photographs and trophies, serve as a testament to the theatre’s rich history and legacy.
“We try our best to offer a good experience, be it pricing or ambience,” said a staff member who has worked at the theatre for over a decade. “Most of our audience includes couples, night-shift workers who sometimes nap inside in the AC, and regular patrons. I’ve become friends with some of them; we even share food occasionally.”
Among the audience are students, office-goers, and social media influencers, many of whom feel emotionally connected to the film. Screenings often turn into joyous celebrations, with the crowd whistling, cheering iconic dialogues, and singing along to memorable songs.
Lines like “Bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain,” “Palat, Palat, Palat,” and “Jaa Simran, jaa, jee le apni zindagi” regularly echo through the theatre.
Vijay, a 58-year-old taxi driver, watches the film during his lunch breaks. For him, DDLJ is deeply personal. “My father was like Amrish Puri ji, a strict disciplinarian but with a heart of gold. This film reminds me of him. He passed away a few years ago,” he shared.
Pulkit Kochar, a content creator and stand-up comedian, called watching the film at Maratha Mandir a surreal experience. “I don’t know how many times I’ve seen DDLJ, but this is my first time at Maratha Mandir. It’s the first film I saw after I was born. I’m exactly 30, so it feels special.”
A couple in their early 20s shared their discovery of the film: “We didn’t know anything about DDLJ, Shah Rukh, or Kajol. But after watching it here last year with friends, we were hooked. Now, we come regularly to relive the love story of Raj and Simran.”
At a time when single-screen theatres are struggling, the continued success of DDLJ is a source of pride for the Maratha Mandir staff. “Even big-star films don’t do well these days, but we’re lucky to have a film that draws people every day. Our theatre never runs empty,” said a staff member. “People just love this film.”