Wanted to use mainstream cinema's grammar to say something important: Shazia Iqbal on 'Dhadak 2'

NEW DELHI: Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal says her earliest cinematic influences were films like Deshpremi and Krantiveer, where characters such as Amitabh Bachchan sang about communal harmony and Nana Patekar delivered hard-hitting monologues on the unity of Hindu and Muslim identities.

With her feature debut Dhadak 2, a critically acclaimed film that confronts caste discrimination, Iqbal said she wanted to tell a story rooted in that same spirit, whether inspired by commercial cinema with a social message or by auteurs such as Shyam Benegal, Saeed Mirza, and Hollywood directors like Spike Lee and Jordan Peele.

“You respond to what you've grown up with, and it doesn't matter if things have become superficial over the past 15 years. When I got the opportunity to make a film, I knew I wanted to take a particular path. I wanted to use the grammar of mainstream cinema to say something important,” Iqbal told PTI.

The film, now streaming on Netflix after a successful theatrical run in August, uses the friendship and romance of two law students, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri, to explore how deeply caste discrimination is embedded in everyday life.

“In the 90s, films like Deshpremi, Karma, and Krantiveer left a mark. When Nana Patekar gives his monologue, it hits you as a child. You are moved by Amitabh Bachchan singing about communal harmony. Society may show divisions, but these films leave a lasting impression,” she said.

Iqbal added that she is inspired by filmmakers who challenge the status quo through cinema. “Directors like Shyam Benegal and Saeed Mirza in India, and Spike Lee and Jordan Peele in the West, use different genres to talk about what disturbs them. That’s the kind of storytelling I gravitate toward.”

An adaptation of Mari Selvaraj’s Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, Dhadak 2 relocates the narrative to a Hindi-speaking region and introduces key changes, most notably giving more agency to the female protagonist, played by Dimri.