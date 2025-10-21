From refugee to Bollywood legend: Asrani’s unforgettable journey from Jaipur to Mumbai

JAIPUR: The passing of veteran actor Govardhan Asrani has left the Indian film industry and millions of movie lovers across the country in deep mourning. But in Jaipur, the grief feels deeply personal. For the Pink City was not just a chapter in Asrani’s life — it was the soil that shaped his dreams, his resilience, and the laughter he later gifted to generations.
Born into a Sindhi family that migrated from Pakistan's sindh region to India during the Partition, Asrani’s early years in Jaipur were filled with struggle and determination. His father, Thakurdas Jethanand Asrani, worked tirelessly, taking up multiple jobs before finally running a small carpet and saree business near Panch Batti. The family’s modest circumstances never deterred young Govardhan’s spirit; instead, they became the foundation of his remarkable journey.
Asrani studied at St. Xavier’s School and later at Rajasthan Arts College, where his fascination with theatre and acting began to bloom. Those who knew him from his early days remember him as a boy full of energy, always performing for friends and teachers. To meet his education expenses, Asrani even worked as a voice artist at All India Radio, Jaipur — where his sharp timing, clear diction, and expressive delivery began to draw attention.
One story from his youth has now become part of Jaipur’s folklore. One day, while cycling down MI Road with a friend, Asrani stopped in front of a cinema hall displaying a large poster of the film Meherbaan. Pointing at it, he smiled and said, “See this? One day, my film’s poster will be up here too.” His friend laughed, replying, “Yes, brother, it definitely will.”
A few months later, that dream came true. On the same wall, in the same theatre, hung the poster of his debut film Hare Kaanch Ki Chudiyan. His face, though small in the corner, gleamed with quiet pride beside stars like Vishwajeet, Naina Sahu, Helen, and Rajendra Nath. It was the first sparkle in what would become one of Bollywood’s most celebrated comedic journeys.
In November 2024, during an event in Ajmer, Asrani spoke words that captured the grit of his Sindhi heritage and the humility of his upbringing. Standing before a cheering crowd, he said with a proud smile,
“Have you ever seen a Sindhi beggar in any country? No, right? Because Sindhis never beg. We sold marbles, traded clothes, sold pakodas — but never begged. That’s our biggest identity.”
The audience applauded, but he continued passionately,
“You won’t find a Sindhi bandit or terrorist anywhere in the world — but you’ll surely find a businessman. My parents did the same. They sewed clothes, worked hard, but never begged. That’s the value I grew up with.”
That deep connection with his roots was always visible, especially when he returned to Rajasthan. Ramesh Borana, former president of the Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Akademi, recalls an emotional moment when Asrani received an award from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at Ravindra Manch in Jaipur.
“He broke down in tears on stage,” Borana remembers. “He requested me to bring his mother, who was in the audience, to the stage. When I nodded, he ran to her, lifted his elderly mother in his arms, and placed the award at her feet. Amid thunderous applause, he said, ‘I have received many Filmfare Awards, but this honor from my own soil is my true pride and wealth.’”
The Asrani family home still stands in Jaipur’s Sindhi Colony, where many remember him visiting his mother, Laddha Devi, and meeting old friends. He was in the city when his brother Hariram passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the course of his career, Asrani appeared in more than 350 films, bringing life to some of Hindi cinema’s most beloved characters — from the unforgettable jailor in Sholay to the countless comic roles that made audiences laugh for decades.
From the dusty lanes of Jaipur to the bright lights of Mumbai, Asrani’s life remains a timeless story of perseverance, gratitude, and unshakable faith in one’s roots. He may have made India laugh, but his journey — from a refugee child to one of Bollywood’s most loved comedians — continues to inspire, long after the applause has faded.