From refugee to Bollywood legend: Asrani’s unforgettable journey from Jaipur to Mumbai

JAIPUR: The passing of veteran actor Govardhan Asrani has left the Indian film industry and millions of movie lovers across the country in deep mourning. But in Jaipur, the grief feels deeply personal. For the Pink City was not just a chapter in Asrani’s life — it was the soil that shaped his dreams, his resilience, and the laughter he later gifted to generations.

Born into a Sindhi family that migrated from Pakistan's sindh region to India during the Partition, Asrani’s early years in Jaipur were filled with struggle and determination. His father, Thakurdas Jethanand Asrani, worked tirelessly, taking up multiple jobs before finally running a small carpet and saree business near Panch Batti. The family’s modest circumstances never deterred young Govardhan’s spirit; instead, they became the foundation of his remarkable journey.

Asrani studied at St. Xavier’s School and later at Rajasthan Arts College, where his fascination with theatre and acting began to bloom. Those who knew him from his early days remember him as a boy full of energy, always performing for friends and teachers. To meet his education expenses, Asrani even worked as a voice artist at All India Radio, Jaipur — where his sharp timing, clear diction, and expressive delivery began to draw attention.

One story from his youth has now become part of Jaipur’s folklore. One day, while cycling down MI Road with a friend, Asrani stopped in front of a cinema hall displaying a large poster of the film Meherbaan. Pointing at it, he smiled and said, “See this? One day, my film’s poster will be up here too.” His friend laughed, replying, “Yes, brother, it definitely will.”