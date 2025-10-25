Veteran actor Satish Shah dies at 74

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah, known for his performances in films like "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Main Hoon Na" and hit TV show "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", died on Saturday, his manager said. He was 74.

The news was confirmed by his longtime friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who shared the update in a video message posted on Instagram on Saturday afternoon.

Shah, known for his versatile performances in films and television, had a career spanning several decades, winning hearts with his impeccable comic timing and memorable character roles. He was especially celebrated for his work in iconic TV shows and classic Bollywood films, leaving a lasting impact on the industry and audiences alike.

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the actor, remembering him as a warm personality both on and off screen.

Ramesh Kadatala, who has been Shah's personal assistant for over 30 years, said the actor passed away at his residence in Bandra east in the afternoon.

"It seems he passed away from a heart attack, however we are awaiting the final reports from the doctor about the reason behind his death,” Kadatala told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI.)