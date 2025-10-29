Jitendra Kumar: I am not consciously looking to break my image

The presence of a certain practicality in his performance might also stem from his background in engineering, which could have lent a realistic ease to his approach. Perhaps years of studying equations and formulas subconsciously trained his mind to break down his acting process and present it in a simple, grounded manner. Jitendra, however, refutes the hypothesis. “Engineering has nothing to do with my acting. IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) only introduced me to drama and theatre. That’s where I developed a liking towards the craft. But there is no connection to what I studied there with creativity,” Jitendra explains, adding that it is difficult for him to decode his acting process. “I mostly just go with the flow and focus on what the director has envisioned. After that, I just try to be as convincing as possible on the day of shoot,” he says and concludes, “After all, it’s like any other job — something you want to do and forget about when you come back home.”