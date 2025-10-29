Dia Mirza and Rahul Bhat to star in Indo-German filmmaker Kanwal Sethi’s untitled romantic-drama

Dia Mirza and Rahul Bhat are set to star in Indo-German filmmaker Kanwal Sethi’s currently untitled romantic-drama, as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter India. The film is set to be a love story which will explore a mature romance.
It will mark the first collaboration between Dia and Rahul and will be backed by producer-screenwriter Kovid Gupta and Sanjay Gulati’s Crawling Angel Films, which also produced Shuchi Talati’s acclaimed coming-of-age drama, Girls Will Be Girls.
Kanwal is known for directing Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi’s 2018 romantic-drama, Once Again, which told the story of two middle-aged people—an actor and a restaurateur, falling in love. The film also starred Rasika Dugal, Bidita Bag and Priyanshu Painyuli in pivotal roles. Kanwal last directed the German film, Between Us in 2023.
Rahul was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix series, Black Warrant, which came out earlier this year in January. He will be seen next in Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, which has already had screenings at multiple film festivals but is awaiting India release. Rahul also has Madhur Bhandarkar’s The Wives in the pipeline.
Meanwhile, Dia was recently seen in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan. She also played a pivotal role in Anubhav Sinha’s web-series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which came out on Netflix last year.