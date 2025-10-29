Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s Vadh 2 gets release date

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s upcoming crime-thriller, Vadh 2 will be released in theatres on February 6 next year, the makers announced on Monday. Produced by Luv Ranjan (Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) and Ankur Garg, it is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu.
The makers unveiled a poster to make the announcement which features Sanjay and Neena donning mysterious expressions. As per the makers, the film is a spiritual sequel to Vadh and explores “complex emotions and situations through new characters in a fresh story”.
Speaking about the film, producer Luv said, “The beauty of Vadh lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage. With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher — delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special. We’re excited for audiences to experience it unfold on the big screen from 6th February onwards.”
Ankur added, “The continued love for Vadh has inspired us to create movies that not only connects with audiences but also broadens the horizons of Luv Films. With Vadh 2, we’re proud to see this world grow into a franchise that embodies impactful and meaningful storytelling.”
Vadh told the story of a couple who commit a murder and then go to incredible lengths to hide the crime. Set in Gwalior, it follows Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay), a retired school teacher who's bullied and harassed by a sleazy moneylender. Pushed too far, Shambhunath ends up knifing his tormentor, a crime no cop thinks he is capable of committing.
The film hit theatres in 2022 and had a dismal box office performance. It later had its OTT premiere on Netflix.