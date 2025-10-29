Sonal Chauhan joins the cast of Mirzapur: The Film

Actor Sonal Chauhan has joined the cast of Mirzapur: The Film. She took to social media on Monday to make the announcement. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film also stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripati, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.
Sonal shared a photo of the hamper she received from producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to welcome her to the film. The handwritten note by the two for Sonal read, “We are excited to have you on the team for Mirzapur. Can’t wait to see the magic you bring on screen!”
Sonal shared the photos and wrote, “Still sinking in....So glad to be a part of a journey so incredible and game-changing. I’m immensely excited to join Mirzapur: The Film, and I can’t wait for you all to see what we have to unpack on the screen. Thank you @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @gurmmeetsingh @excelmovies for bringing me into the world of Mirzapur. I’m thrilled to be a part of this iconic project.”
Sonam is known for starring in films like Jannat (2008), Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap (2011), Inji Iduppazhagi (2015) and Adipurush (2023), among others.
Mirzapur: The Film was announced last year, and it was confirmed by the makers that it will feature Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj), Guddu Pandit (Ali) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) along with Abhishek, who plays the role of Compounder. On the other hand, the third season of the show premiered last year on Prime Video.
The show was created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna and told the story of two brothers in the lawless land of Mirzapur, who end up offending the son of a local crime lord, igniting a series of events that alters the course of their lives forever.
In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ali had spoken about the film and said, “We are very excited. It is the OG cast and we are going at the back of the table. Back in time, I suppose. It has to be back in time because there are like some dead people walking."
Following this, he was asked if it was a Mirzapur prequel. To which the actor said, “You will find out. But we are really excited to bring it to the theatres. Peaky Blinders also did that. It wasn’t like a one-off or an odd choice of move."
The film is set to be released in theatres next year.