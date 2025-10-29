Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man season 3 gets release date
Manoj Bajpayee’s much-awaited season 3 of the action-thriller series, The Family Man finally has a release date. The show will be premiering on Prime Video on November 21, the makers announced on Tuesday. It is created by Raj & DK, who have also written and directed the series with Suman Kumar while Tusshar Seyth serves as the co-director.
The new season sees Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur joining the cast with Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag reprising their roles.
In the third season, Manoj’s Srikant Tiwari meets new adversaries, Rukma (Jaideep) and Meera (Nimrat). “Srikant must navigate uncharted territories as he confronts threats and enemies from both within and beyond nation’s borders,” said a press release.
Speaking about the show, Raj & DK said in a joint statement, “Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it—raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience. This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma—one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too.”
Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, added, “The Family Man has redefined long-format storytelling, becoming part of everyday conversations, social discourse, and the broader cultural zeitgeist. The upcoming season promises an even more thrilling ride, with its signature blend of humor and action backed by stellar performances from the ensemble cast. And we are truly excited to bring this to audiences across the world.”
The first season of the series premiered in 2019 and told the story of middle-class man Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj, who works for the special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While the first season followed Srikant and others investigating a terror attack, the second season, which premiered in 2021, explored the military resistance of Tamilians from Sri Lanka. It ended with a glimpse into the potential conflict in season 3 involving a Chinese attack on India. The third season of the show is reportedly set in Nagaland.