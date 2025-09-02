Ram Gopal Varma unveils first motion poster of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Police Station Mein Bhoot; shoot begins

The shoot for Ram Gopal Varma's next, a horror-comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh has begun, the makers announced on Monday.
Ram and Manoj took to social media on Monday to unveil the first motion poster of the film. In the poster Manoj can be seen donning khaki and holding a ghost baby. As the baby opens his mouth in a wail, Manoj’s cop gets scared. The poster seems to be AI-generated. “Back with @BajpayeeManoj along with @GeneliaD in a genre I never did POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT” You run to the police, when scared! But where will the police run, when they get scared?” Ram captioned the post.
Manoj also shared the poster and announced that the shoot for the film has begun. "SHOOT BEGINS From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @RGVzoomIn after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special," he captioned his post. Genelia also expressed her excitement and reshared Ram's post with the caption, "I’m so so excited to be part of this film POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT A genre I have never done before."
Earlier, via his X posts, Ram had revealed the film’s idea. “After a deadly encounter killing, a police station becomes a haunted station making all the cops run in fear to escape the ghosts of the gangsters. With cutting-edge VFX, spine-chilling horror effects, Police Station Mein Bhoot will be a fun filled film that will terrify you,” he had written.
Ram had also announced another film, titled Syndicate, that is set to explore the “cyclical nature of crime and terror”. Making the announcement, he had written, “I took a vow to wash away all my cinema sins that I committed over the past few years with this just one single film called Syndicate. The cast and other details will be announced very soon.”
When it comes to other projects, Manoj is awaiting releases of Netflix’s Inspector Zende and Raam Reddy’s Jugnuma.