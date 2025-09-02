Ram Gopal Varma unveils first motion poster of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Police Station Mein Bhoot; shoot begins

Ram and Manoj took to social media on Monday to unveil the first motion poster of the film. In the poster Manoj can be seen donning khaki and holding a ghost baby. As the baby opens his mouth in a wail, Manoj’s cop gets scared. The poster seems to be AI-generated. “Back with @BajpayeeManoj along with @GeneliaD in a genre I never did POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT” You run to the police, when scared! But where will the police run, when they get scared?” Ram captioned the post.