Sundance favourite Sabar Bonda gets India release date; trailer out

Festival favourite Sabar Bonda now has an India release date. The Rohan Parashuram Kanawade directorial is set to release in theatres on September 19.
The film, which won the Grand Jury Prize, the highest honour at the Sundance Film Festival 2025, is distributed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.
Selected from around 17,000 submissions worldwide, it stood as India's only feature in competition and marked another milestone as the first Marathi-language film ever to premiere at the festival, according to a press release.
Sabar Bonda stars Bhushaan Manoj, Suraaj Suman, and Jayshri Jagtap.
It revolves around Anand, a city-dweller grappling with personal loss and familial pressures, as he embarks on a 10-day mourning ritual in his ancestral village. Amid the rugged beauty of western India, he finds solace and connection with Balya, a childhood friend facing similar societal expectations Acclaimed filmmakers Nagraj Manjule, Nikkhil Advani, Sai Tamhankar and Vikramaditya Motwane serve as executive producers on the project.
Rohan said the film is a part of him. "This film is shaped by the people and moments that have made me who I am. To watch it grow from an idea to finding recognition at Sundance, and now finally bringing it home, feels deeply humbling and overwhelming. Partnering with Spirit Media to release this film in India is truly special," he said in a statement.
"What makes this journey even more meaningful is the support of incredible filmmakers like Nagraj Manjule, Nikkhil Advani, Sai Tamhankar and Vikramaditya Motwane who have come on board as Executive Producers. To have such voices championing Sabar Bonda is both an honour and a source of great strength," he added.
Rana said Sabar Bonda is a "tender yet powerful film".
"Sabar Bonda is deeply rooted in its characters while speaking to something universal. Winning the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance is a landmark moment for the film and for Indian cinema at large. With Sabar Bonda, Rohan has delivered a remarkable debut. Spirit Media is proud to bring this film to audiences in India and to champion its journey as it reaches the world."