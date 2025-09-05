My body is not anyone else's to comment on: Sitar player Anoushka Shankar slams body-shaming trolls

NEW DELHI: Sitar player Anoushka Shankar on Friday slammed body-shaming trolls which had made unsolicited sexist comments on her photos and stories on Instagram, saying her body "is not anyone else's to comment on."

The musician, daughter of Sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, posted a series of her pictures with corresponding sexist statements about her clothes and body by "male strangers".

While one commented, "Indian classical music is sacred music. But the attire worn is not matching", another wrote, "You are blessed but no need to show cleavage".

The 12-times Grammy nominated sitarist said that in one sense it is just a body and there is nothing special, and in another, "it is also a miracle" for having carried her through childbirth, child sexual abuse, four major surgeries, and addiction.