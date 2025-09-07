Anuparna Roy wins Best Director award at Venice film festival for 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Anuparna Roy, who made her debut with Songs of Forgotten Trees, bagged the Best Director award at the Venice International Film Festival.

Presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the film premiered in the festival's prestigious Orizzonti Competition section, an international competition for films that highlight new trends, with a focus on debut works, young talents, indie features, and lesser-known cinema, on September 1.

Roy said the film is a tribute to all the women who are "silenced, overlooked, or underestimated." She said in a statement, "This film is a tribute to every woman who's ever been silenced, overlooked, or underestimated. May this win inspire more voices, more stories, and more power for women in cinema and beyond."