Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh’s comedy-drama Dhamaal 4 wraps shoot

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh’s comedy-drama, Dhamaal 4 has wrapped shoot, the makers announced on Saturday. Directed by Indra Kumar, it also stars Javed Jafferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta and Anjali Anand.
The makers shared a first look of all the actors from the film in a quirky way designed as a ‘breaking news’ headline of ‘Dhamaal Times’. Ajay dons a confused look in the poster which is captioned as, “Ajay’s eyes announce wrap before he does.” Arshad wears glasses where the text reads, “Arshad wonders about plot holes while the crew celebrates wrap goals.” Riteish dons a shocked expression with the caption, “Shoot wrapped, Riteish gasped.” Javed is seen smiling wide as the text on poster reads, “Shoot wrapped: Mumma will be so proud.” Ravi seems to be playing a dacoit in the film as the text on his poster reads, “Wanted for stealing hearts, not treasure, on the last day of shoot.”
Sharing all the posters in a slide post, the makers wrote, “Ye swipe karte-karte Kashmir se Kanyakumari tak pahunch sakte ho. Par kya karein? Khabar hi kuch aisi hai (Swiping this you can reach Kanyakumari from Kashmir. But the news is such). It’s a wrap on #Dhamaal4. Now, let the madness begin!”
Dhamaal 4 brings back the 2007 original's cast: Riteish, Arshad, Jaaved, and Sanjay. Ajay also reprises his Total Dhamaal role of Guddu in the film. On the other hand, Vijay Patkar plays his Dhamaal 3 role of Abbas Patkar.
Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Ashok Thakeria. It is presented by Gulshan and T-Series alongside Devgn Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios, and T-Series Films. The film is set to be released in theatres on Eid next year.