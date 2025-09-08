Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh’s comedy-drama Dhamaal 4 wraps shoot

The makers shared a first look of all the actors from the film in a quirky way designed as a ‘breaking news’ headline of ‘Dhamaal Times’. Ajay dons a confused look in the poster which is captioned as, “Ajay’s eyes announce wrap before he does.” Arshad wears glasses where the text reads, “Arshad wonders about plot holes while the crew celebrates wrap goals.” Riteish dons a shocked expression with the caption, “Shoot wrapped, Riteish gasped.” Javed is seen smiling wide as the text on poster reads, “Shoot wrapped: Mumma will be so proud.” Ravi seems to be playing a dacoit in the film as the text on his poster reads, “Wanted for stealing hearts, not treasure, on the last day of shoot.”