Actor Karisma Kapoor’s children move Delhi HC alleging late father’s will was changed to favour stepmom

NEW DELHI: The two children of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's assets reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.

The plaint, which is likely to come up on September 10, challenges Sunjay's March 21 will, which purportedly leaves his entire personal estate to their step-mother, Priya Kapur.

The plaint claims neither Sunjay mentioned about the will, nor Priya, or any other person, ever spoke of its existence.

While the daughter, Samaira Kapur, has filed the plaint through her mother, Karisma, authorising her as her general power of attorney, the son, a minor, is also represented by the mother as the legal guardian.

Karisma and Sunjay married in 2003 but divorced in 2016.

The plaint alleges Priya's conduct demonstrates "without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated" by her.

“The purported will allegedly executed by the plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the alleged purported will has been shown to the plaintiffs nor a copy of the alleged purported will has been provided,” the suit claimed.

The plaint has sought partition, rendition of accounts and a permanent injunction with respect to their late father's estate.

“The plaintiffs do not have the complete information regarding the personal assets and effects of their father at the time of his bereavement,” the plaint added.

It sought a direction to Priya to disclose the entire personal assets and effects of Sunjay at the time of his passing.

Sunjay, a businessman, passed away on June 12 during a polo match in London, when he suffered a heart attack after reportedly swallowing a bee.

According to reports, Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, recently wrote to the UK authorities demanding an investigation into his death, ruling out natural causes and claiming possible murder, conspiracy and financial fraud.