Krishnadev Yagnik: Wouldn’t have made Vash Level 2 if Shaitaan hadn’t done well

The filmmaker, who had already made two other films since the release of Vash, was initially struggling to think of ideas for the sequel. The original film revolves around a family and a girl in the family who gets under the black magic spell of an enigmatic stranger. Krishnadev was considering telling a similar story of another family in the sequel, but he was not able to make up his mind for the longest time. Six months later, as he was driving back to his office after meeting with the producer, an idea began to take shape. “What if 200 girls get possessed this time? I thought that it would increase the stakes, and I will merge it with the original story in some way. That was the initial seed after which I started writing the screenplay,” explains Krishnadev. The director also admits feeling some pressure to deliver for the second part and wanted to take his time to write and execute the film. “If the sequel came out unintentionally funny, then it would have been wrong. So, I wanted to be careful in writing and I even shot the film for over 52 days to avoid any tonal inconsistencies,” he says.