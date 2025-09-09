Sonam Bajwa is the new addition to Border 2 cast

Actor Sonam Bajwa has joined the cast of Border 2, the makers announced on Monday. The actor will be paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the film which also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, Mona Singh and Medha Rana.
The film’s production company T Series took to social media on Monday to share various photos of Sonam and make the announcement. “Welcoming @bajwasonam to the #Border2 family, opposite @diljitdosanjh. A tale where grace and glory unite - releasing in cinemas on January 22, 2026,” they captioned the post.
Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of J.P. Dutta, the director of the 1997 original Border, along with Bhushan Kumar via his T-Series label.
As per an earlier press note shared by the makers, “The film continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.”
Border 2 is slated to release on January 22.