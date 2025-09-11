Jugnuma team interview: ‘Independent vs commercial cinema is an outdated narrative’

Jugnuma is also not the usual Friday release. Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, the film operates at a different pace than some of the mainstream films, going for a subdued, subtle exploration of emotions. Deepak feels that there is nothing obvious in the film. “Everything is done in a novel way, be it the narrative, treatment, performances, or how it is shot. We have all tried to do something different with the film,” he says. Raam feels that the only thing that makes the film an ‘indie’ is that it was made independent of external influence. “When people say indie, they mean slow. But it is all about pace, and Jugnuma has a narrative pace. It was always meant to match the studio scale. We have designed it that way,” he says. Raam doesn’t feel it is an ‘arthouse film’. “I feel like I have to fight with the tag. As a filmmaker, I am not subscribing to that tag. I am just telling a story the best way I can,” he says. Tillotama adds, “I think distributors have to believe in a film. They are the ones who place it in different categories, which is an old way of looking at stories. It is time people moved on from the outdated narrative of independent versus commercial.” Tillotama feels that independence comes from having the autonomy of telling a story and has nothing to do with the stylistic choices. “You can have an extremely pacy thriller which is independently funded. The independence comes from the director’s vision being protected,” she concludes.