Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show Two Much gets release date

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “Two Much puts the spotlight on Kajol and Twinkle—not just as hosts, but as women with distinct voices, curious minds, and sharp instincts. The show is about what they want to ask, what they care about, and how they choose to show up—unfiltered, funny, and deeply honest. With some of the biggest names opening up in ways we rarely see, it’s conversation at its most real. In Prime Video, we found the perfect partner to back a show that celebrates conversation, not just celebrity—and that’s what makes this format feel so fresh."