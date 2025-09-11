Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show Two Much gets release date

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, the makers announced on Wednesday. With a new episode dropping every Thursday, Kajol and Twinkle are set to host a range of celebrities for unfiltered conversations in the first season of the show. It is conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia.
Speaking about the show, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India said in a press release, “A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief. Our show is anchored by two phenomenal hosts whose humor and candor shine through every conversation, that promises to keep audiences completely immersed.”
Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “Two Much puts the spotlight on Kajol and Twinkle—not just as hosts, but as women with distinct voices, curious minds, and sharp instincts. The show is about what they want to ask, what they care about, and how they choose to show up—unfiltered, funny, and deeply honest. With some of the biggest names opening up in ways we rarely see, it’s conversation at its most real. In Prime Video, we found the perfect partner to back a show that celebrates conversation, not just celebrity—and that’s what makes this format feel so fresh."
Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in the mythological-horror film Maa, which was released in theatres last month. Twinkle has been away from films since her last major appearance in the 2001 romantic-comedy Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. She is the bestselling author, known for writing the non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones (2015) and the novels Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018) and Welcome to Paradise (2023).