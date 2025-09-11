Netflix announces animated series on Mahabharata titled Kurukshetra

Streaming service Netflix has announced a new animated series on the mythological epic of Mahabharata titled Kurukshetra. Conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka, the series is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly and features lyrics by Gulzar.
As per a press release, Kurukshetra will be launched in two parts of 9 episodes each and the story will unfold through the perspective of 18 warriors from the epic. The makers unveiled a first look poster to make the announcement where characters from Mahabharata are seen in their animated versions.
Speaking about the series, Anu said in a statement, “The battle of Kurukshetra is unforgettable and timeless — it is a collision of duty, destiny, and moral choices. Through this animated series, we explore the 18 days of Kurukshetra with its distinct perspectives blending eternally timeless wisdom with the power of visual storytelling. We're honoured to bring this layered narrative to life on Netflix, making this epic story accessible to Indian and global audiences in a visually stunning rich new format.”
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, shared, “Kurukshetra is the first mythological anime from Netflix India and a truly novel take on the Mahabharata. It brings together everything that we look for in great storytelling. The Mahabharat has always been more than an epic; it’s a mirror to our choices and dilemmas, as relevant today as it was centuries ago. With its distinctive storytelling lens, layered characters, and a moving background score, this series reimagines a story we’ve all grown up with in a way that speaks to today’s generation. It’s an invitation for newer audiences to discover its timeless themes through a format that feels fresh, contemporary, and compelling.”
Kurukshetra is produced by Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, Ajit Andhare underTipping Point Films. It is set to be released on the streamer on October 10.