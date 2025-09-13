Jugnuma Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is a magical flight with minor turbulence

The year is 1989. Dev and Nandini (Priyanka Bose), along with their children Vanya (Hiral Sidhu), Juju and two alsatians reside in a hill house, situated in an expansive Uttarakhand estate, mystically named ‘teen-pahad (three mountains).’ The family spends its afternoons scattered. Boarding school-returned Vanya looks for freedom as she rides a horse through the forests, Juju toys around with a cam-corder, Nandini engrosses herself in knitting while Dev works on his wings in the outhouse. Together at night, they all lie down on the grass, looking for patterns in the stars. Their days of serenity are blotted when one day Dev discovers a burnt tree. Later, it mushrooms into five, and soon after he finds himself, along with his manager (Deepak Dobriyal) and the estate workers, trying to tame an inferno. Who is behind these mysterious fires? Suspects aplenty. Is it the locals, miffed over the use of pesticides? Or the local patwari (land registrar) whom the villagers look at suspiciously? Who is this horse nomad, who can converse with Vanya without uttering a word?