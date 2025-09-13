Do You Wanna Partner Series Review: Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty's pint-sized drama has no fizz

Dry and superficial. These are words which also aptly describe much of what is coming out of Indian streaming recently. Except for a few flagship shows and occasional experiments that strike a chord, the rest just looks and feels the same. Nuance has long been lost along the way. This is just an extension of social media reels where you scroll down to Bella from Call Me Bae and reach Shikha and Anahita from Do You Wanna Partner. It suddenly gives a whole new meaning to second-screen content. Who needs two screens when you can get a superior feeling in just one? Maybe it is meant to be that way. Maybe Gondogol, meaning colossal mess, isn’t just a random name of the beer brand chosen by Shikha’s father. Maybe it is a warning on what’s to follow. It comes together when Shikha names her brand, Jugaaro, as she proclaims in a scene, “Business ka doosra naam Jugaad hota hai (Business is all about finding smart hacks)”. Sadly, though, there’s no easy hack to tell a good story.