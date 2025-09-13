Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' to hit big screen on September 26

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's moving drama 'Homebound' is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 26, the makers announced on Saturday.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jetwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the film explores themes of belonging, displacement, and the emotional complexities of returning home.

It revolves around two childhood friends played by Khatter and Jethwa.

Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article during the pandemic, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.