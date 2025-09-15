Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound gets release date

Homebound had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year where it received a 9-minute standing ovation. Legendary Hollywood filmmaker, Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer on the film. Speaking about the collaboration, Martin had earlier said, “I have seen Neeraj’s first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema.”