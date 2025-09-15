Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound gets release date

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound has finally got a theatrical release date. The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial will be released in theatres on September 26, the makers announced on Saturday.
Producer Karan Johar made the announcement by sharing a poster where Ishaan and Vishal are riding a bike and smiling. He wrote in the caption, “No feeling is final. Homebound is releasing in cinemas on 26th September, worldwide.”
The film marks the long-awaited return of Neeraj to the big screen and follows two childhood friends from northern India who aspire to become police officers to escape their circumstances. But as their dream starts to become a reality, their friendship begins to falter. It is inspired from a New York Times article written by Basharat Peer, who is credited for the film's story along with Neeraj Ghaywan and Sumit Roy. It features dialogues by Neeraj, Varun Grover and Neeraj Dubey.
Homebound had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year where it received a 9-minute standing ovation. Legendary Hollywood filmmaker, Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer on the film. Speaking about the collaboration, Martin had earlier said, “I have seen Neeraj’s first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema.”
Homebound has been produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier as co-producers. It has also secured French distribution through Ad Vitam, the acclaimed distributor behind celebrated international films, including Oscar-winners A Fantastic Woman (2017) and Son of Saul (2015), which also won the Grand Prix at Cannes.