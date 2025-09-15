Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri gets new release date

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic-comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri might be arriving earlier than planned. The film, which was earlier slated to release during the Valentine’s Day weekend on February 13, is now releasing on New Year’s eve on December 31, 2025, the makers announced on Sunday.
Kartik and Ananya shared an Instagram post on Sunday which shows both of them dancing on a bar-top, a picture from the film’s wrap party. “Your last day of the year is with us #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025 !!The year ends but Love Begins,” they captioned the post.
The film is helmed by Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans. Kartik and Ananya’s first look from the film was shared earlier where the two are seen going for a kiss hiding behind an Indian passport. The two have also previously shared screen space in the 2019 comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar.
Speaking about the film earlier, producer Karan Johar had said, “Tu Meri Main Tera… is hugely fun — it’s vibrant, emotional, and has all the makings of a blockbuster entertainer. And I have to say, Kartik and Ananya have terrific, terrific chemistry. From the dailies I’ve seen, they look amazing together on screen. I’m genuinely excited about this one.”
The film is backed by Karan’s Dharma Productions. Kartik was last seen in the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 while Ananya featured in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL.