Hansal Mehta: It’s a swadeshi version of Gandhi

Hansal: You admire certain films, but you don't emulate them. You get inspired by them. But then you learn to discern between admiration and execution and interpretation because you have your own voice. I don’t know if Pratik was even born then but I remember Attenborough’s Gandhi sweeping the Oscars. Every Indian knew Ben Kingsley as the man who looked like Gandhi. But I think the world has changed. We have been used to far more layered world of long-form storytelling. It has reinvented the way you look at characters. So, rather than see it as an onerous task, I think it became a challenge. It was exciting to explore this character beyond the two and a half hour feature film format; the human tale of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi; to see him journey from Mohan to Mahatma, to look at that story with a human angle, to look at Mohan as an Everyman. Every young adult would go through Mohan's journey. The joy was to discover a Mohan that you did not know. The Mohan that Attenborough's film was limited in not telling you about. What his film achieved in the first 20 minutes, we have travelled that journey in the entire first season. So, it's an interpretation, which is entirely our own. I always, very proudly, say it is a swadeshi version of Gandhi. Besides the international cast, and a sprinkling of international crew, it's made by Indians; made by India, for India and for the world.