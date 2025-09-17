I don't see myself as fearless, just honest to my filmmaking: Anurag Kashyap

NEW DELHI: Making movies or lifestyle? Most filmmakers, says Anurag Kashyap, want the latter but not him. He wants to continue making films that are as fearless and courageous as he is himself.

Known for voicing opinions that others might hesitate to, the Gangs of Wasseypur director doesn't see himself as brave. Just truthful.

"I don't see myself as fearless. I'm very honest about my filmmaking. And I think filmmakers should be honest to their filmmaking. In a sense, it's a choice you have to make. Do you want to make movies or do you want a lifestyle? Most people want fame and lifestyle. I want to keep making movies," Kashyap told PTI in an interview.

"People call me fearless because the public is afraid. People call me courageous because they lack courage. Why should you need to be courageous to speak honestly? I'm just honest to myself," added the 53-year-old.

His filmography includes Satya, which he wrote, as well as Black Friday, Dev D and Mukkabaz.

And now comes his latest offering Nishaanchi, a crime drama that marks his return to his Hindi heartland roots.

The ever outspoken Kashyap also makes headlines every now and then for his unabashed take on issues like casteism and censorship.

There is something that scares him though. Any backlash that impacts his loved ones, collaborators, and actors.

"My loved ones, when they get affected by anything, it affects me. My people are my team, my actors, everyone. I care about them. I care about cinema.

"I talk so much about what's wrong with cinema, not because I'm complaining, it's because I'm warning them. I've seen that happen. I've been here so long. I've seen people come and go and I've seen people make the same mistakes. I keep warning them and they don't like it."

Kashyap's career is rooted in his unwavering love for cinema, his life wholly consumed by the world of celluloid.