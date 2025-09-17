Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan to don PM Narendra Modi's role in upcoming biopic

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan will portray the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic to be made in all major Indian languages.

Announcing the movie, titled Maa Vande, on his Instagram and Facebook pages, Mukundan said the film will be directed by noted filmmaker Kranthi Kumar CH.

"I'm humbled to share that I will be portraying the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, in the upcoming film Maa Vande, directed by @kranthikumarch and produced by @maavandemovie," the actor said in his post on the Prime Minister's birthday.

"Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me," Mukundan said.

He said as an actor, stepping into this role is overwhelming yet deeply inspiring.

"His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit," the actor said.

Mukundan said, from his own interaction with the PM, two words have stayed with him through life's trials.

In Gujarati, he said: Jhookvanu Nahi, which means Never Bow Down. Those words have been a source of strength and resolve for me ever since.

The actor said Maa Vande will be made in every major Indian language and will be released worldwide.

"On this special occasion, I join the nation in wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, a very Happy 75th Birthday," he said.