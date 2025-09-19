Deepika Padukone exits 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel, makers cite creative differences

In a move that surprised many, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD officially announced that Deepika Padukone will not return for the highly anticipated sequel of the sci-fi spectacle.

The statement, shared on social media, read, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Padukone’s exit comes as a jolt to fans of the franchise, especially since her role of Sumathi being central to the story’s emotional core. Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, grossed a whopping Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, cementing itself as one of Indian cinema’s highest earners.