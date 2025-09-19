Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' named India's official entry for 2026 Oscars

KOLKATA: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Hindi film "Homebound" was chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category on Friday.

The movie, which was selected in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival and was recently at the Toronto International Film Festival, was chosen to represent India at the Oscars by the chairperson of the selection committee N Chandra.

Chandra said a total of 24 films from different languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars.

"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people. We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he said.

"'Homebound' was chosen unanimously by the jury to represent the country," he added.

Ghaywan shared the news on Instagram and reacted, "OMG!!! This is Real!!" Asked whether controversial films like "The Bengal Files" did not make the cut, Chandra said every film in the list was a strong contender.

"But we had to select one film from India which will represent the country at the Oscars and 'Homebound' made the cut."