Deepika Padukone confirms role in Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' after exiting 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

Actor Deepika Padukone has officially confirmed her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated upcoming film King. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Deepika shared an emotional post alongside a close-up photo in which she is seen holding Shah Rukh Khan’s hand, marking the beginning of their sixth collaboration.

The duo has previously worked together in several films, starting with the 2007 film "Om Shanti Om", which marked Padukone's acting debut.

They also starred in 2013's rom-com Chennai Express, 2014's Happy New Year and Pathaan, which released in 2023. Their last film together was Jawan (2023).

Reflecting on her debut opposite Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om nearly 18 years ago, Deepika wrote:

“The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? #king #day1 @iamsrk @s1danand.”