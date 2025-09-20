Manoj Bajpayee Interview: I was going through an existential crisis; wanted to leave the industry

There are two things. Firstly, my love for indie films is immense. I feel that it serves cinema far more. Secondly, if you are ready to go for a pay cut and are not insecure about the fact that the cheque amount might not be as much as you get from other films, just go ahead and do it. I need one or two indie projects going for me every year for my own evolution as an actor. It is a conscious effort to level yourself and work in collaboration with other people on the set, merely as an actor. It’s a reality check I like to give to myself.