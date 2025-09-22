NHRC demands action against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix for alleged violation of vape ban

MUMBAI: Trouble appears to be mounting for actor Ranbir Kapoor, as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Mumbai Police to register a case against him, the producers of The Ba**ds of Bollywood, and streaming giant Netflix.

According to recent reports, the action follows allegations that the series includes a scene where Kapoor is seen using an e-cigarette without any statutory warning or disclaimer, allegedly in violation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

The complaint, filed by social activist Vinay Joshi, claims the scene was publicly streamed and could mislead or negatively influence young viewers by glamorising the use of banned substances. Joshi further argued that such portrayals are irresponsible, promote illegal behaviour, undermine law enforcement, and pose risks to public health and societal values.