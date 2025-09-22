NHRC demands action against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix for alleged violation of vape ban
MUMBAI: Trouble appears to be mounting for actor Ranbir Kapoor, as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Mumbai Police to register a case against him, the producers of The Ba**ds of Bollywood, and streaming giant Netflix.
According to recent reports, the action follows allegations that the series includes a scene where Kapoor is seen using an e-cigarette without any statutory warning or disclaimer, allegedly in violation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.
The complaint, filed by social activist Vinay Joshi, claims the scene was publicly streamed and could mislead or negatively influence young viewers by glamorising the use of banned substances. Joshi further argued that such portrayals are irresponsible, promote illegal behaviour, undermine law enforcement, and pose risks to public health and societal values.
In response, the NHRC has issued a notice to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging swift measures to regulate and potentially ban content that may harm impressionable audiences. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has also reportedly been instructed to investigate the involvement of e-cigarette manufacturers and importers linked to the matter.
Authorities have been given a two-week deadline to submit an action report to the Commission.
The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, directed by Aryan Khan, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Vijayant Kohli. Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor also appear in pivotal roles.
The series includes special appearances by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sara Ali Khan.
Offering a satirical take on Bollywood, the series premiered on 18 September 2025 on Netflix.