Mainstream cinema can back Indie, can consider it CSR: Team Sabar Bonda

The result is a meditative study of love and loss in the backdrop of a sleepy, Maharashtrian village. “The film’s silences speak so much,” says Nikkhil. “When I see filmmakers like Rohan, I feel like boosting their vision because the kind of films they are making now, we too wanted to make when we started out.” Calling it a “beautiful love story,” Sai says, “It was very gentle and subtle.” Nagraj, on the other hand, admits that he felt bad about not knowing that a Marathi film had garnered so many accolades at film festivals. “A film can be in many languages, but film itself is a language and Rohan understands how to use it,” he says. While the grammar of Indie films has space for personal expression, when it comes to the mainstream, the window is narrow. The current commercial cinema feels more like an amalgamation of elements, more a “project” and less a film with a coherent vision. “At least they have finally accepted what they always wanted to do: make money,” quips Nikkhil. “When Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane), Imtiaz (Ali), or Anurag (Kashyap) were making films, the industry might have lauded itself by thinking that they were in the process of making art. That veil has lifted now. Personally, I hope the mainstream makes a lot of money so that they can give independent filmmakers some of it, even in the name of CSR.”