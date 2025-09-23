Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to appear in the first episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are set to be the first guests appearing on the upcoming talk show, Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol.
The makers shared a quirky poster featuring Salman, Aamir, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna as they are set to grace the couch on the talk show. The caption to the post read, “clearing our calendars because the stars are aligning this Thursday.”
Aamir and Salman will be reminiscing about memories from their first film together, studying in the same school, or stories of their long-lasting friendship. “Their unmatched camaraderie and equally fun banter will give audiences an unabashed look into their favorite stars on the show as Kajol and Twinkle bring out the authentic selves of every guest on the show,” said a press release shared by the makers.
The show will also feature Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Chunky Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, among others in the upcoming episodes.
Speaking about hosting the show, Kajol earlier said, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos. That’s where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love the most while catching up with friends from the industry.”
Twinkle added, “This isn’t about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief. We ask the questions we know everyone wants answers to, and in return, see even the most guarded personalities let their walls down.”
Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in the mythological-horror film Maa, which was released in theatres last month. Twinkle has been away from films since her last major appearance in the 2001 romantic-comedy Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. She is the bestselling author, known for writing the non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones (2015) and the novels Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018) and Welcome to Paradise (2023).