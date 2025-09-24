Cinema Express at TIFF: AR Rahman: I was blown away by Gandhi

While the production shows an admirable commitment to authenticity and period details, Hansal also kept the contemporary appeal going with his team. “The language, the humour, the drama, is all very contemporary…the average age on my team is around 28-29. They were not all familiar with Gandhi, and that's the beauty. I wanted them to discover Gandhi with me. Otherwise, what happens is it becomes heavy-handed,” points out Hansal. While Rahman’s global stardom was ignited by TIFF, with Slumdog Millionaire becoming the sleeper hit of the film festival in 2008, and then going on to win eight Oscars, including two for Rahman, this year was surprisingly his first attendance at TIFF. Hansal, meanwhile, had brought his films to TIFF twice before he pitched Gandhi for this year’s festival. “TIFF has one of the greatest and yet very demanding film audiences among all the festivals. It's unlike the European audiences. It's more informal, but also very exacting,” says Hansal.