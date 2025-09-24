Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi reunite for Mastii 4; teaser, release date out

The teaser opens with a scene from the first part, which came out in 2004, where Riteish, Aftab and Vivek are seen inappropriately looking at a woman. The teaser then cuts to 2025 where the three are shown wearing the outfit of a magician. There are quick glimpses of them getting slapped by girls in different scenarios. At one point, Aftab sprawls up the memory from a scene in the first part as he says hysterically, “Friends, I got an idea”, with Vivek and Riteish passing a questioning glance. Aftab says, “Remember part one, two and three and know that this is Mastii four.” Riteish is then flirting with a foreigner and Vivek makes a remark in another scene about landing in trouble due to having an affair being a married man.