Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi reunite for Mastii 4; teaser, release date out

Riteish Deshmukh, Aftah Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi will be seen in the adult-comedy, Mastii 4. The film’s teaser was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, it is set to hit the theatres on November 21.
The teaser opens with a scene from the first part, which came out in 2004, where Riteish, Aftab and Vivek are seen inappropriately looking at a woman. The teaser then cuts to 2025 where the three are shown wearing the outfit of a magician. There are quick glimpses of them getting slapped by girls in different scenarios. At one point, Aftab sprawls up the memory from a scene in the first part as he says hysterically, “Friends, I got an idea”, with Vivek and Riteish passing a questioning glance. Aftab says, “Remember part one, two and three and know that this is Mastii four.” Riteish is then flirting with a foreigner and Vivek makes a remark in another scene about landing in trouble due to having an affair being a married man.
The first Masti released in 2004, featuring Vivek, Aftab and Riteish along with Ajay Devgn and was helmed by Indra Kumar. The film told the story of three college friends who are bored in their married life and decide to indulge in extramarital affair. However, they end up becoming prime suspects in a murder.
The first part was followed by Grand Masti in 2013 and Great Grand Masti in 2016, both of which were also helmed by Indra. While Grand Masti earned Rs 102 crore at the box office, Great Grand Masti was a failure, earning just over Rs 13.72 crore.
Mastii 4 is produced by A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Umesh Kr Bhansal.
Meanwhile, Riteish was seen earlier this year in Housefull 5 and Raid 2. He also has Dhamaal 4 and Raja Shivaji in the pipeline.