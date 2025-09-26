From FTII 'waiting list' to making National Award cut for debut film: Journey of Pune-based director

PUNE: From being on the "waiting list" of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) despite multiple attempts to secure admission to getting an invitation from the same institute to screen his debut film, life has come full circle for Pune-based National Award-winning director Ashish Avinash Bende.

Bende, 45, bagged the best debut film of a director for Marathi film "Aatmapamphlet" during the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Golden Lotus for Best Debut Film of a Director during a ceremony held on Tuesday. But for Bende, the path to cinema's biggest recognition was neither quick nor easy.

What began with inter-school drama competitions eventually led him to winning the coveted prize.

Bende's tryst with performing arts started early at the Pune-based Abhinav Marathi Medium School, where his flair for acting came alive in school plays.

Later, at Fergusson College, he sharpened his artistic skills through inter-college theatre contests, winning accolades, including the prestigious Keshavrao Date award at the iconic Purushottam Karandak competition.

"I never thought my journey was extraordinary enough to be written as a biography. At best, it could fit into a pamphlet," Bende said, explaining the inspiration behind the title "Aatmapamphlet", which could loosely be translated as 'autobiographical pamphlet'.