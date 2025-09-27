A blessing that came with story of 'Amar Singh Chamkila': Imtiaz Ali on film's Int Emmy nods

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali says the International Emmy nomination for "Amar Singh Chamkila" in two categories has come as a blessing and a reminder that stories rooted in local culture resonate globally.

Based on the life of slain Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila, the movie is nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while lead star Diljit Dosanjh has earned a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor category.

Ali said he is proud that the film, which premiered on Netflix in 2024 to critical acclaim, has placed India alongside international stalwarts.

"We had just come back from dinner when we got the news...It's like a blessing that has come through with the story of Chamkila to us. Very happy that this film is finding a voice and is being seen...We are very proud that we could bring India to this table where so many international stalwarts are standing," Ali told PTI in an interview.