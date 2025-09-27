'Dastaan-e-Akhtari': Evening of storytelling, live performance to pay tribute to Begum Akhtar

MUMBAI: An evening of musical performances, stories, and anecdotes from the life of Begum Akhtar will pay tribute to the queen of ghazals, thumris, and dadras at the Royal Opera House on October 4 here.

"Dastaan-e-Akhtari: A Tribute to Begum Akhtar" will blend storytelling and live performance to present a journey through the life, art, and enduring legacy of the cultural icon who redefined the world of Indian classical music and Awadhi tehzeeb.

The evening, produced by Excurators and presented in collaboration with Baarish and Sonchiraiya, will feature poet and author Yatindra Mishra, who will narrate rare anecdotes and reflections from the singer's personal and artistic journey.

Complementing this narration, celebrated classical vocalist Malini Awasthi, along with her ensemble, will present renditions of Begum Akhtar's most iconic compositions, reviving her timeless repertoire for a contemporary audience.

"Begum Akhtar's voice was never just music, it was the sound of longing, resistance, and grace, woven into every sur of Hindustani tradition. We are not only remembering an artist but invoking an era that still breathes through her melodies. Through my family's association with Begum Akhtar, I have inherited many stories and incidents from her life. Memories I look forward to sharing as part of this tribute," Mishra said in a statement.