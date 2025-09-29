Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar to star in crime thriller Bhagwat

Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar are set to star in an upcoming crime thriller, Bhagwat: Chapter One: Raakshas. Directed by Akshay Shere, the film is inspired by true events and is described by the makers as a “high stakes battle between truth and deception”.
As per a press release, Bhagwat follows the story of Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Arshad), who investigates a missing woman’s case. It is set against the haunting backdrop of Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh and blends mystery, emotion, and drama. Jitendra plays a professor and a tender romance begins to take shape between him and Meera. “Their growing connection adds an unexpected layer of romance and vulnerability to the narrative, offering a striking contrast to the tension that drives the story forward,” read the release.
Speaking about the film, producer Harman Baweja, Baweja Studios, said, "Bhagwat is not just a thriller—it’s a journey into the shadows of human nature, where love, deception, and justice collide. The film explores the grey areas of morality while delivering a nail-biting cinematic experience. Partnering with ZEE5 and Jio Studios has allowed us to bring this compelling drama to life, and we cannot wait for audiences to witness this gripping story."
Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 added, “Arshad Warsi brings remarkable depth and nuance to his character, while Jitendra Kumar breaks new ground in a compelling avatar that is sure to surprise the viewers. This collaboration with the makers brings together cinematic scale, bold storytelling, and transformative performances. With its distinct voice and creative ambition, Bhagwat emerges as one of our most compelling offerings of the year. Bringing it to ZEE5 underscores our commitment to curating stories that reaffirm the transformative power of cinema in the digital age."
Produced by Jio Studios with Baweja Studios & Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, Bhagwat is set to stream on the platform soon.