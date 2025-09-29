The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2 is happening, confirms actor Rajat Bedi

Actor Rajat Bedi, who played the role of a forgotten star Jaraj Saxena in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has confirmed that the season 2 of the show is in works.
Speaking to News18, Rajat said, “Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season.”
Rajat also shared the story behind his casting in the series. He got a surprise call from Aryan’s colleague one day when he was in Canada. “Aryan’s office got in touch with him and he told me that Aryan wants to meet me. I rushed to Mumbai. I remember the date also. It was December 21-22, 2022. Aryan came to receive me. He was very nervous about meeting me. He was planning for days about what he wants to talk to me,” he said.
He added, “He was very sure that he wanted only me for the role. They had a casting director, who met the other actors. But when it came to me, I was the only actor Aryan met directly. If I didn’t do the role, he wouldn’t have this character in the show. I was so overwhelmed. But he had me at hello. I was getting an opportunity with SRK’s son and that too in his first venture. This show is going to go down in history. I wouldn’t care even if it was a small role.”
Rajat said that his life has taken a U-turn after the release of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. “Suddenly, my life has taken a U-turn. I’m getting so much love from all around the world. It feels like the rains are finally over and the sun is out shining bright. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is the reason why other things didn’t work out for me. God had a plan for me,” he said.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood also stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh pivotal roles. It was released on Netflix on September 18.