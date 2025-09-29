Shraddha Kapoor announces Stree animated spin-off Choti Stree

Stree is set to get an animated spin-off. Recently, at the trailer launch of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s upcoming film Thamma, actor Shraddha Kapoor announced the animation film Choti Stree, which will revolve around her character from the 2018 film.
"Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is coming out with Choti Stree as an animated film, which will release in theatres for all age groups. I think it will be an exciting time for India. It just feels amazing to be a part of this universe," Shraddha told the audience at the launch which took place in Mumbai on Friday and was also attended by Maddock head Dinesh Vijan.
The horror-comedy universe started with 2018's Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha. Its success spawned Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which now boasts of titles such as Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024).
Dinesh said, "The interesting thing about Choti Stree is the way Amar (Kaushik) and Niran (Bhatt) have conceptualised it; it will end with a scene from Stree 3. So, it will go from animation to a live film at the end and will actually answer the question about the backstory (of the Stree character). It will come 6 months before Stree 3."
In 2024, Stree 2 emerged as the biggest Hindi hit of the year by earning over ₹500 crore at the worldwide box office. Thamma is helmed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar and is set to release in theatres on October 21, 2025. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.