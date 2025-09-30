Bhuvan Arora: I am not a saint to say that I was happy with what I was getting before

Apart from nuances in the spoken word, the local flavour in Janaawar also comes from its rural setting, with most of it taking place inside a police station. The series is edited and directed by Sachindra Vats, who is known for editing more than a thousand episodes of the popular crime-drama television show, C.I.D, apart from his work in films. He says that his experience in editing helped him when he ventured into direction. “We had a very short time period to shoot Janaawar. So, I knew exactly how much to shoot, where to cut, and what to keep during the production,” shares Sachindra. Bhuvan adds, “I really think editors make great directors. During the shoot, Sachindra sir would speak to me with gestures as he would tell me which shot he was going to keep and what would be cut. He started thinking of the edit while shooting on set.” The crispness is apparent in the length of the episodes, which are capped at under thirty minutes. Sachindra says it was a decision taken by the streaming platform, keeping in mind the decreasing attention spans of audiences post-Covid. “Having an episode length of 40-45 minutes is difficult these days, as people have the option to switch and watch something else. So, we tried to keep it tight,” he says.