Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 goes on floors
Shoot for Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Awarapan 2, a sequel to his 2007 release of the same name, has begun. Producers Vishesh Films and Emraan took to social media on Monday to share a picture of a clapboard which reads “mahurat shot.”
The film directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by The Ba***ds of Bollywood writer Bilal Siddiqui has started its first schedule in Bangkok.
Earlier in March, Emraan had announced the film’s sequel on his birthday. The original Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri. The film marks Emraan reuniting with the Bhatt camp after Raaz: Reboot (2016). The Emraan and Vishesh films collaboration has given films like Zeher (2005), Gangster (2006) and Crook (2010).
Earlier, talking about collaborating with the Bhatts again, Emraan had said, "I don't see this as reuniting (with the Bhatts) at all. It's not like we parted ways. It's just that when we had this illustrious partnership, successes for almost 14 years, starting from 2003, all the way back to the last release was 2016, which was Raaz 4. It's almost a 90-95 per cent success rate. When you do so many films together, it becomes tricky,” Emraan had told PTI in an interview.
Awarapan, written by Shagufta Rafique from a story by Honey Irani and Mahesh Bhatt, is about a gangster Shivam Pandit (Emraan) who is ordered by his boss Bharat Malik (Ashutosh Rana) to watch over Reema (Mrinalini Sharma), Bharat’s mistress. Shivam houses the grief of losing a girl he loved (played by Shriya Saran) and things get complicated when Bharat tasks him to kill Reema.
The film, although a failure at the box office, enjoys a cult status. It’s also famous for its songs like ‘Toh Phir Aao’, ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ and ‘Mahiya’.