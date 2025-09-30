Huma Qureshi, Shreyas Talpade and Sunny Singh to star in Single Salma; trailer out on this date

Huma Qureshi, Shreyas Talpade and Sunny Singh are set to star in Single Salma, the makers announced on Monday. Directed by Nachiket Samant, known for making Saqib Saleem starrer, Comedy Couple (2020), the film’s trailer will be released on September 30.
The makers unveiled the film’s poster to make the announcement. It features Huma sitting on a bench with a red suitcase and a globe beside her. Shreyas, Sunny and other actors feature in the back from the characters they play in the film. The caption to the post read, “Lucknow aur London - do शहर, do ladke aur ek sawaal - aakhir kaun banega #SingleSalma ka balma, किससे hogi Salma ki shaadi? (Do cities—Lucknow and London, two boys and one question—who will be the husband of Salma? Whom will Salma marry?)”.
Written by Mudassar Aziz (known for helming Happy Bhag Jayegi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Mere Husband Ki Biwi), Amina Khan, and Ravi Kumar, the film revolves around an unmarried woman Salma (Huma), who has worked all her life to support her family.
Single Salma has been produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Saqib Saleem, Elemen3 Entertainment, Lalaland Entertainment and Firuzi Khan. It is set to be released in theatres on October 31.
Huma was recently seen in Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3. Her upcoming investigative thriller, Bayaan, was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. The actor will also be seen next in the fourth season of the political-thriller series, Maharani and the neo-noir thriller, Baby Do Die Do, which is also directed by Nachiket and produced by Huma and her brother Saqib.