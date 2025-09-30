Madhur Bhandarkar’s Chandni Bar to get a sequel

Madhur Bhandarkar’s hard-hitting 2001 film Chandni Bar, which originally starred Tabu and Atul Kulkarni, is set to get a sequel. Aligarh (2015) and Jhund (2022) producer Sandeep Singh has acquired the rights of the film and will be backing a reimagined sequel of it under his banner Legend Studios.
The film will be directed by Ajay Bahl, known for helming films like Section 375 (2019) and B.A. Pass (2012). Its release date is set for December 3, 2026, wchich will mark 25 years of release of the original.
Released in 2001, Chandni Bar was a raw and unflinching portrayal of Mumbai’s underbelly. The film earned multiple National Awards and went on to achieve cult status in Indian cinema.
Talking about backing the sequel, Sandeep shared, “Chandni Bar was never just a film; it was a mirror to society, unflinching and honest. Two decades later, the struggles of survival, dignity, and ambition are still real. With this sequel, I want to confront those truths again, telling a story that resonates with today’s generation with the same grit and authenticity as the original."
Ajay added, "Working with Sandeep Singh on Chandni Bar 2 is an opportunity to revisit a story that changed the landscape of Indian cinema. The original was landmark filmmaking, and we want the sequel to carry forward that same intensity while speaking to the world we live in today.”
The cast for the sequel is yet to be finalized. The film will be shot extensively across Mumbai and Dubai. The shoot is expected to commence in the middle of the next year.