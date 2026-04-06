Sara Arjun hails Aditya Dhar and ‘Dhurandhar’ crew for historic success

NEW DELHI: “History has been made,” said actor Sara Arjun as she expressed her gratitude to filmmaker Aditya Dhar and the entire crew of Dhurandhar.
Arjun portrayed the role of Yalina Jamali in Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar, released in 2025, and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Released on 19 March, the film has already crossed the Rs 1,500 crore mark at the global box office.
On Sunday, Arjun shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring a series of pictures with the cast and crew. She said she realised Dhar would create “something special for cinema” when they first met.
“The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself. But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame,” she wrote.
The actor dedicated the post to the “unsung heroes” of both Dhurandhar films.
“To the captain of the ship, @adityadharfilms, and his direction team: the architects of our focus, who tirelessly worked to take this dream to the screen. To the producers and the production team, @dhar_lokesh, Jyoti ma’am, @officialjiostudios, @b62studios, weathering the storms so we could stand in the light.
To our DOP, @vik_now, and camera team, who captured scale and soul in every frame. To our casting director, @castingchhabra, and casting team, who set out looking for the right faces but ended up nailing the cast down to the very heartbeat,” she added.
Arjun also praised costume designer Smriti Chauhan, makeup designers Preetisheel, and editor Shivkumar V. Panicker, among others.
“To the production design team, who built this sprawling universe from the ground up while the world wasn’t watching. To the safety and stunt crews, who traded their safety for ours, so we could look invincible on screen. To the lighting, sound, and spot teams, who were the first to arrive and the last to leave: the first light of dawn and the last glimmer as the sun sets.
To the countless others, your names may not be listed, but your contribution is impossible to overlook. Actors get to be the faces on the poster, but you are the spine of this cinema. Let’s all applaud the sweat in the shadows just as much as the stars in the spotlight. Thank you to the entire crew of Dhurandhar. History has been made,” she concluded.
Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film also starred R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.
Set in Lyari town in Karachi, known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel charts the rise of Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative.
The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.