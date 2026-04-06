Sara Arjun hails Aditya Dhar and ‘Dhurandhar’ crew for historic success

NEW DELHI: “History has been made,” said actor Sara Arjun as she expressed her gratitude to filmmaker Aditya Dhar and the entire crew of Dhurandhar.

Arjun portrayed the role of Yalina Jamali in Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar, released in 2025, and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Released on 19 March, the film has already crossed the Rs 1,500 crore mark at the global box office.

On Sunday, Arjun shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring a series of pictures with the cast and crew. She said she realised Dhar would create “something special for cinema” when they first met.

“The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself. But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame,” she wrote.

The actor dedicated the post to the “unsung heroes” of both Dhurandhar films.

“To the captain of the ship, @adityadharfilms, and his direction team: the architects of our focus, who tirelessly worked to take this dream to the screen. To the producers and the production team, @dhar_lokesh, Jyoti ma’am, @officialjiostudios, @b62studios, weathering the storms so we could stand in the light.