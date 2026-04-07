Aditya Dhar hails editor Shivkumar Panicker as ‘silent co-director’ behind Dhurandhar’s success

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has lauded Shivkumar V Panicker, calling him not just the editor of Dhurandhar but a close friend, confidant, and an indispensable part of the film’s creative journey.

Taking to his X account, Dhar highlighted Panicker’s talent, instinct, and dedication, describing how he played a pivotal role in shaping Dhurandhar, especially under intense time pressure.

Titled “Here's to Shivkumar Panicker”, Dhar wrote: “Some relationships in filmmaking aren’t built on a single film, they’re built over years of trust, instinct, and standing by each other when it matters most. Shiv has been that for me and much more. He is not just my editor. He is my closest friend, my brother, my confidant. The kind of person whose loyalty is absolute, it humbles you. Someone who would stand for you, fight for you, and if it came to it, even lay everything on the line for you.”

He continued, “Shiv is, without a doubt, one of the sharpest and smartest film editors I have ever known. But what makes him truly exceptional is not just his craft, it’s his instinct. His understanding of rhythm, emotion, and storytelling is almost frighteningly precise. He doesn’t just edit a film, he breathes life into it.”

Regarding the split of Dhurandhar into two parts, Dhar added, “Yes, the decision was mine, but the responsibility of making it work fell entirely on him. The way he carried that, shaped it, and made it seamless was extraordinary, achieved within timelines that were, quite honestly, the craziest I have ever seen. Where films of this scale take months, sometimes years to edit, Shiv delivered in days. Days. And not just delivered, he delivered excellence.”