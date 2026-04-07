Aditya Dhar hails editor Shivkumar Panicker as ‘silent co-director’ behind Dhurandhar’s success

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has lauded Shivkumar V Panicker, calling him not just the editor of Dhurandhar but a close friend, confidant, and an indispensable part of the film’s creative journey.
Taking to his X account, Dhar highlighted Panicker’s talent, instinct, and dedication, describing how he played a pivotal role in shaping Dhurandhar, especially under intense time pressure.
Titled “Here's to Shivkumar Panicker”, Dhar wrote: “Some relationships in filmmaking aren’t built on a single film, they’re built over years of trust, instinct, and standing by each other when it matters most. Shiv has been that for me and much more. He is not just my editor. He is my closest friend, my brother, my confidant. The kind of person whose loyalty is absolute, it humbles you. Someone who would stand for you, fight for you, and if it came to it, even lay everything on the line for you.”
He continued, “Shiv is, without a doubt, one of the sharpest and smartest film editors I have ever known. But what makes him truly exceptional is not just his craft, it’s his instinct. His understanding of rhythm, emotion, and storytelling is almost frighteningly precise. He doesn’t just edit a film, he breathes life into it.”
Regarding the split of Dhurandhar into two parts, Dhar added, “Yes, the decision was mine, but the responsibility of making it work fell entirely on him. The way he carried that, shaped it, and made it seamless was extraordinary, achieved within timelines that were, quite honestly, the craziest I have ever seen. Where films of this scale take months, sometimes years to edit, Shiv delivered in days. Days. And not just delivered, he delivered excellence.”
Dhar described Panicker as a “silent co-director”, noting his involvement throughout pre-production, shooting, and post-production. “He was there from the very beginning. Always present. Always thinking. Always pushing the film to be better. He never once allowed pressure to dilute the work, never chose convenience over conviction, never stepped back. That integrity, hunger, and loyalty is rare, and something I will carry with me for life,” he said.
He concluded, “I don’t see myself making a film without him. Not now. Not ever. Some contributions can be measured. Then there are people like Shiv, who become part of your journey in ways words can never fully capture. Endless love, respect, and gratitude. Dhurandhar will always carry his heartbeat within it.”
Alongside the note, Dhar shared throwback photos from the set, including a candid shot of Panicker with Ranveer Singh.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has been smashing box office records since its release on 19 March. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.
(With inputs from ANI)